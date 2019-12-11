Albert Martinez

Albert was a very well-known musician in the Racine area. He played the guitar and also sang. Albert played in many different bands and played at events such as Racine’s Party on the Pavement. He had a great sense of humor, always making his family laugh and smile. Albert was outgoing and the life of the party. His family was number 1 to him, even before music. Albert loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them. He will be deeply missed.