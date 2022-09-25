Albert Mario Stefani
May 29, 2022 - Sept. 18, 2022
RACINE - Albert Mario Stefani, age 85, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1937, son of the late Bertillo and Domenica (Nee: Mabellini) Stefani.
Albert grew up in Kenosha, WI. After high school, Albert served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1955-1963 and was active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. He was honorably discharged in 1963. On September 26, 1977, he married Joan Podhola at Trinity Lutheran Church. After 25 years of marriage, Joan passed away on January 6, 2003. Albert continued to live in Mt. Pleasant, WI. First, in a condo and then in 2020 moved to Primrose Retirement Community. He attended St. Paul the Apostle Church. Albert's trade was a meat cutter, last employed by Sheridan Super Foods in Milwaukee, and he also held a realtor's license until recently. Albert was a long-time active member of the Roma Lodge where he was on a Bocce league, helped with bingo night, and worked the ticket booth at the Annual Italian Festival. He enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas, attending the Jazz Concert Series at the Racine Zoo,
and plays and musicals at the Racine Theatre Guild.
Albert is survived by stepdaughter, Debora (Thomas) Riegelman; stepdaughter, Doreen Richter; son, Anthony Stefani; son, Thomas (Kelly) Stefani. Special friend and companion, Judith McGuire. He is further survived by 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by stepdaughter, DeeAnn Thompson; and daughter, Kathleen Piasecki.
A Private Memorial Service will be held. Special thanks to Hospice Alliance and Primrose care teams for their thoughtful and kind care you gave Al. Memorials to Hospice Alliance or to the VFW post 1391 have been suggested by the family.
