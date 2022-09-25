Albert Mario Stefani

Albert grew up in Kenosha, WI. After high school, Albert served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1955-1963 and was active duty during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. He was honorably discharged in 1963. On September 26, 1977, he married Joan Podhola at Trinity Lutheran Church. After 25 years of marriage, Joan passed away on January 6, 2003. Albert continued to live in Mt. Pleasant, WI. First, in a condo and then in 2020 moved to Primrose Retirement Community. He attended St. Paul the Apostle Church. Albert's trade was a meat cutter, last employed by Sheridan Super Foods in Milwaukee, and he also held a realtor's license until recently. Albert was a long-time active member of the Roma Lodge where he was on a Bocce league, helped with bingo night, and worked the ticket booth at the Annual Italian Festival. He enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas, attending the Jazz Concert Series at the Racine Zoo,