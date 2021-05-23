1938 - 2021

Albert Lee Conkle, 82, passed away on February 26, 2021, in Michigan.

He was born in Griffin, GA, son of the late Thomas Arthur Conkle and Rosie Lee (Alford) Conkle. As a young man he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Milwaukee, WI, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Baker. He left the military and married Barb. Soon afterwards they were blessed with three lovely daughters: Debra, Donna, and Betty.

In 2017, he lost Barb unexpectedly. In addition, he was proceeded in death by a sister Helen Conkle Wood, brothers: Tommy Conkle and Grover Conkle, and a son-in-law, Henry Agallar.

Surviving are three daughters: Debra Agallar, Donna (Scott) Freimark, and Betty (Thomas Schulz) Conkle; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

According to his wishes, Lee was cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine, WI, with Rev. John Roekle officiating. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek, WI.

Memorials may be made out to First Evangelical Lutheran Church.