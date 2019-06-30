February 17, 1942 – June 25, 2019
RACINE – Albert George Jacox, 77, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Albert was born in Chippewa Falls to Albert and Hazel (nee: Hurd) on February 17, 1942. He was united in marriage to Maureen A. Abbas in Racine on July 11, 1964.
Albert served in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by Modine Manufacturing, Young Radiator, and retired from Aaen Performance in 2005. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, bowling, and going to the casino.
Albert will be dearly missed by his wife of 55 years, Maureen; children: Tina, Mark (significant other, Veronica Thurmann), Christopher, and Robin; grandchildren: Kristina Carrera, Cloey Jacox, and Donavin Jacox; sisters: Joan (John) Hetland and Narcine (Fred) Lambrecht; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and long-time friends: Tom Hetland, Robert Metelski, and Bud Krahn Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Evelyn Cummings.
A Celebration of Albert’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 9:00 AM until the 11:00 AM time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
The Jacox family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caretakers at Markquardt Home Health and BrightStar Care for their kindness and compassion.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.