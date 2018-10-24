March 28, 1933—October 13, 2018
Albert Dimeo, Jr., 85, of Fort Worth, TX, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Kindred Hospital Southwest.
Born in Honolulu, HI, on March 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Albert Dimeo, Sr. and Emma (Seabury) Corton. He served in the US Army from 1951, until his honorable discharge in 1955.
On August 20, 1988, he married Lorraine Jean Johnson. She preceded him in death on December 8, 1998. He then married Beverly Jean Perman and she preceded him in death in 2009. He then moved to Fort Worth, TX, in 2012, to be close to his sister.
He owned a gas station in Neillsville, WI, before working at Nelson Muffler in Racine, WI. He then worked as a security officer at the dog track. He enjoyed doing puzzles, golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family. He had been a member of the American Legion Post 21 for 43 years.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jacqueline (Rick) Molinaro and Kimberly (Bill) Aumann; three stepchildren, Karen (Ron) Cummings, Jean (Thom) Gerretsen, and Judy (Rick) Fox; 20 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a sister, Eloise Lawler; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his stepchildren, Warren Just and Laura (Henry) Miller; and three grandchildren.
Interment will be held on Saturday, October 27th, at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Washington Road in Kenosha, at 11:00 a.m. in the Serenity Chapel, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Albert’s Online Memorial Book at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.