MOUNT PLEASANT – Albert “Bill” Moldenauer, 88, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, August 21, 2023, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating his life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating and conclude with Military Honors. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.