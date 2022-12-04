August 21, 1943—November 26, 2022

Albert Benedict, 79, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 with his wife and children by his side. Albert was born in Racine, WI on August 21, 1943, the son of Albert and Mary (Knotek) Benedict. On July 8, 1967, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna Benedict.

Surviving are his three children: Michelle M. Baugrud, Albert Benedict III (Beth), and Melissa J. Friedlander (Gabriel); four grandchildren: Ella and Evan Baugrud, Simon Benedict, and Niomi Friedlander; siblings: Elizabeth Bode, Nancy Spencer, Jacqueline Pocaro, Mary Lou Hestevan, Ron Benedict; and nieces, nephews, numerous in-laws and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Joel Baugrud, brothers-in-law: Phil Spencer, Al Bode, and Bob Kloski.

Albert’s love for building and creating began while working for his Dad as a pattern maker at Industrial Pattern and Model Works where he earned his Journeyman Card. Albert took that love and applied it to the fine arts, earning a BA in Fine Arts (1971) at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a MA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (1990), and an MFA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (1992). Albert taught at South Milwaukee High School for 27 years, retiring in 1998.

In 1987, Albert and Donna relocated from Racine to Whitewater where they enjoyed the last 35 years. Albert built a studio in their home, which is where he spent countless hours creating his art. Albert used brilliant colors and whimsical designs and his artwork has been displayed at galleries and museums across the country. Albert and Donna would spend much of their summers (and cold WI winters) traveling to art shows across the country, combining his love of art and their passion for travel. Loading up the RV and spending months on the road exploring new places and meeting new people. On many occasions their children would join them on these adventures as his family was central to his life and he loved spending time with his children and grandkids.

Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Saint Patrick’s Church, 1225 W. Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190. Open visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and a reception.

Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.