April 27, 1929—December 21, 2018
BRADENTON—Albert (Al) John DiCostanzo, 89, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2018.
He was born on April 27, 1929 in Valatie, NY, Town of Kinderhook, son of the late John and Mary (nee: Palazzo) DiCostanzo. Al graduated from Martin H. Glynn High School in 1946, proudly served in the United States Marine Corps until 1948, remaining part of the Army reserve after that. He attended Syracuse University, an athlete on both the boxing and football teams, and graduated in 1954. He was also proud to have joined Beta Theta Pi and considered himself a brother for life.
In 1962, Al began his long career in the corrugated box industry, employed by Inland container. In 1969 he moved his family to Racine Wisconsin as General Manager of Racine Packaging, a Division of Great Northern Corporation, and would eventually become President and part owner of the company. He married Karen Frances Buzzell in 1982. He retired in 1994 and moved to Anna Maria Island, Florida in 1998.
Al will forever be remembered by his wife, Karen; son, Steven J. DiCostanzo and his wife, Diane of Bridgeport, CT; daughters, Lucy A. DiCostanzo of New York, NY; Laura Tracht and her husband, Bob, of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Lily and Oliver DiCostanzo; Benjamin, Madeline and Daniel Tracht; sister, Gloria DiCostanzo-Regan of Windsor, CT, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased in death by his sister, Josephine DiCostanzo.
Al was an avid golfer, eternally pursuing that elusive perfect game. He also enjoyed watching his beloved Green Bay Packers, travelling, reading (especially the subject of history), grilling and spending time with his family, including Beau, their dog.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Avenue, Anna Maria, FL 34216.
Please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/, or Roser Memorial Community Church, http://roserchurch.com/give/.
