February 24, 1931—December 26, 2021

WAUTOMA – Alan R. Mielke, 90, of Wautoma, WI, and formerly of Kenosha and Racine, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Born in Kenosha, February 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Herman and Emma (Flug) Mielke.

June 28, 1952, Al married Beverly R. Lange at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Racine. Beverly was the love of his life since the day they met bowling at Friedens Hall in Kenosha. As the story goes, he told a friend: “I’m going to marry that girl.”

In addition to many friends and extended family members, Al is survived by Beverly; by their son and daughter-in-law: John and Patricia; by their daughter and son-in-law: Judith and Don Kirby, and by their grandson and granddaughter-in-law, John I. Mielke and Renee Tourdot, whom he loved dearly.

Growing up in Kenosha, Al attended Friedens Evangelical Lutheran School and was confirmed at Friedens Church. Al graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School, worked at the Kenosha Theater and set pins at the Friedens Hall bowling alley. At Friedens and Guttormsen Lanes, then in downtown Kenosha, he became a pretty darn good bowler. Later in life, he enjoyed competing in Racine city bowling leagues and tournaments for the Webster Electric and Taylor Avenue Barbers teams, as well as state and regional Lutheran and ABC tournaments.

When Al and Beverly moved to Wautoma, they remained active and interested members of Epiphany Lutheran Church celebrating many special occasions there. Living year round in Wautoma gave Al the chance to golf and fish in the summer, and ski in the winter. He joined Waushara Country Club and at the age of 83 he made a hole in one – which Al disputed because the league had suggested that older golfers play from the forward tees.

He and Beverly loved watching the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, Cubs and Blackhawks and just about any NBA game they could find.

Al had a long sales career at Webster Electric Co, and was always thinking about the customer. One time he “borrowed” the corporate jet to take a single hydraulic pump to a customer in Iowa. That story was told and retold over the years. Long after retirement, Al proudly wore his Webster ring and watch honoring more than 30 years of loyal service.

Al’s family thanks the staff at Heartland House in Wautoma along with numerous doctors, nurses and clergy throughout the state who helped him enjoy a full and long life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Water of Life Lutheran Church in Racine or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Water of Life Lutheran Church (formerly Epiphany Lutheran), 2921 Olive Street, Racine, with the funeral service to follow. Friends and family are invited to attend a dinner after the service. A private committal will take place the following morning. Memorials have been suggested to Water of Life Lutheran Church or the ASPCA.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

(262) 552-9000