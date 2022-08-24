June 6, 1949—Aug. 19, 2022

Alan P. Luther, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 19, 2022, at Ascension All Saints after a short battle with Lymphoma.

Alan was born in Racine on June 6, 1949, to William and Florence (nee: Hood) Luther. He was a 1967 graduate of William Horlick High School. He attended UW-Oshkosh and graduated from UW-Parkside.

On August 8, 2001, in Sturgis, South Dakota Alan married Margaret A. Gretz, his longtime friend of over 45 years.

He retired in 2004 after 35 years of service as a Lieutenant at the Racine Police Department where he was known as “one of the good ones”.

Alan enjoyed riding his Harley and taking trips to Sturgis. He was a member of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club. He loved walleye fishing in Canada, golfing, tending to his garden especially his Mr. Lincoln roses, listening to loud music, feeding birds, watching classic westerns and dreamed of one day owning his own horse. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and season ticket holder. He also loved spending time with his family and smoking meats for their gatherings. Alan and Margaret also shared an antique business in their retirement where he was the “brawn” behind their successful adventure.

Alan is survived by his wife, Margaret Luther; his children: Kimberly Gorjance, Adam (Kelly) Luther and Eric Luther; his granddaughters: Abbey Gorjance, Lindsey Gorjance, and Marley Luther; and his sister, Suzanne Wodicka. He is further survived by sisters and brothers-in-law: Sue and Ralph Mazzie and Jane Bernard and fiancé, Dan Spoor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Alaina Luther; brother-in-law, Donald Wodicka; his nephew, Donny Wodicka and father and mother-in-law: William and Dorothy Gretz.

A memorial service for Alan will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

