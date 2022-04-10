Jun 11, 1937 – April 6, 2022

RACINE — Alan Nelson Biehn, 84, passed away on April 6, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Alan was born to the late Alan Elliot and Sena (nee: Nelson) Biehn on June 11, 1937, in Racine. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1955. Alan received his Bachelor's of Music degree from Evanston Northwestern University in 1959. He received a teaching certificate from the Dominican College in Racine, and he received his Master's degree in Educational Curriculum from Marquette University.

Alan's talents gave him the opportunity to work in several areas. He served his Lord, Jesus Christ, in the Methodist Church for over 60 years. He served as an organist, pianist, and as Choir Director for Bethany Methodist for many years and at Christ Church for over 40 years.

Alan was a teacher at Racine Unified for 38 years. He taught at Hansche School, Fratt School, Mitchell School, and McKinley Middle School. He also worked on musicals at Prairie School for several years. Alan gave private piano lessons and enjoyed accompanying young music students.

Alan loved spending time with his family. He loved great food and going on vacations, especially in the West. He always helped family and friends in many ways. Most of all, Alan enjoyed playing the piano. Butch, may you be playing the old hymns now with your special talent and grace.

Alan is survived by his nephews: Charles Alan Henkel and Mark Alan Henkel; great-nephew, Paul Alan Henkel, Jr.; nieces: Sarah, Ann, Amber Marie, and Amanda Faye; also surviving Alan is his 8 1/2 year old border collie, Charlie. Alan treated Charlie like a son. He made his last 8 1/2 years a complete joy.

Alan is predeceased by his sister, Faye Biehn Henkel and brother-in-law, Charles Lawrence Henkel, and nephew, Paul Alan Henkel, Sr.

A Celebration of Alan's Life will be held at Christ Church United Methodist on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 7:00 PM with Pastor George Kafer officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Monday from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Paul Edward Sapp whose kindness and help cannot be measured in words. Also, much gratitude to Tom and Josh Vollendorf for their friendship and assistance. All of these people have become family.

