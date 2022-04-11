Jun 11, 1937—April 6, 2022
RACINE—Alan Nelson Biehn, 84, passed away on April 6, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.
A Celebration of Alan’s Life will be held at Christ Church United Methodist on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 7:00 PM with Pastor George Kafer officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Monday from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
