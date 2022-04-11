 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alan Nelson Biehn

Alan Nelson Biehn

Jun 11, 1937—April 6, 2022

RACINE—Alan Nelson Biehn, 84, passed away on April 6, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

A Celebration of Alan’s Life will be held at Christ Church United Methodist on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 7:00 PM with Pastor George Kafer officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Monday from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

