RACINE – Mr. Alan James Andersen, 69, passed away at Select Specialty – St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee on July 8, 2021.
Friends are invited to gather at Scores Sports Bar & Grill (4915 Washington Ave) on Saturday, July 24, 2021 for an open house visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. to help remember and celebrate Alan’s life. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT
PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000
