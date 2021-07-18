 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan James Andersen
0 Comments

Alan James Andersen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ALAN JAMES ANDERSEN

RACINE – Mr. Alan James Andersen, 69, passed away at Select Specialty – St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee on July 8, 2021.

Friends are invited to gather at Scores Sports Bar & Grill (4915 Washington Ave) on Saturday, July 24, 2021 for an open house visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. to help remember and celebrate Alan’s life. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT

PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News