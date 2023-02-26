He was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1974," which he fondly referred to as the best years of his life. Alan was employed as a salesperson with Revere (Nelson) Electric for thirty years before just recently retiring. He also greatly enjoyed his time bartending at the Somerset Club. The guys at 'the club' were like family to him. To say Al was a huge Beatles fan is an understatement. Beatles posters and artwork adorned every wall of his home, and his record collection was one of his few prized possessions. 'Big Al' was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. He felt fortunate to have seen the Cubs win the World Series in his lifetime. In his leisure time he enjoyed visiting with his mother, watching sports, following politics and reading history books, usually about his favorite President, Ronald Reagan. He attended meetings at The Grove Club in Racine and appreciated their continued support. He will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family, especially his nine grandchildren.