Alan H. Gabbey

March 30, 1951—November 22, 2018
RACINE—Alan Howard Gabbey, 67, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Racine on March 30, 1951, the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth (nee: Hannah) Gabbey. Alan was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, where he met his future wife. On June 19, 1971, Alan was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Cindi Potter. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage until her passing on November 14, 2015.
Alan was employed as a Racine County Sherriff for over 30 years, retiring as Sergeant. Alan enjoyed living an outdoor lifestyle, boating, and was a lover of nature.
He will be missed by his children, Nick (Holly) Gabbey, Kevin (Cathy) Gabbey, and Sarah (Alex) Vincer, all of Racine; grandchildren, Tyler, Geneva, Avery, Morgan, Collin, Felix, and Elizabeth, and his sister-in-law, Charlene Gabbey. He is further survived by other relatives and dear friends.
Alan was preceded in death by wife, Cindi, brother, James Gabbey, and granddaughter, Lily.
Funeral services for Alan will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 12 noon with Rev. Mary Ubuntu officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Alan will be laid to rest next to his wife at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
