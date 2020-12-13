 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Al-Hajji Fard Mohammed
0 comments

Al-Hajji Fard Mohammed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Al-Hajji Fard Mohammed

RACINE – Al-Hajji Fard Mohammed, 69, went home to be with his Creator on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Per Fard’s wishes, a private service with military honors will take place for his family. His interment will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News