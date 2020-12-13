RACINE – Al-Hajji Fard Mohammed, 69, went home to be with his Creator on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Per Fard’s wishes, a private service with military honors will take place for his family. His interment will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

