BURLINGTON — Aileen M. Remer, 95, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
262-763-3434