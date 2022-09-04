 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aileen M. Remer

Aileen M. Remer

BURLINGTON — Aileen M. Remer, 95, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow Mass at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

262-763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

