Sep. 19, 1924—November 1, 2021

FRANKSVILLE — Agnes Marjorie Meissner, 97, was called home to heaven on November 1, 2021, at Benedictine Living Community in Wausau, WI.

Agnes was born on September 19, 1924, to George and Emma Gutknecht in Franksville where she lived for sixty-two years before moving to Tomahawk, WI, then to Edgar, WI, and finally back to Franksville.

Agnes was united in marriage to Glenn Meissner in 1948. Together they owned and operated Meissners’ Fruit & Vegetable Market for over thirty years.

Agnes treasured her family and enjoyed cooking fabulous meals for all. She loved gardening, auctions, bird-watching, working, and the farms, fields, and animals of Wisconsin.

As a life-long Christian, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine, and previously Redeemer Lutheran in Tomahawk.