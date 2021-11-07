Sep. 19, 1924—November 1, 2021
FRANKSVILLE — Agnes Marjorie Meissner, 97, was called home to heaven on November 1, 2021, at Benedictine Living Community in Wausau, WI.
Agnes was born on September 19, 1924, to George and Emma Gutknecht in Franksville where she lived for sixty-two years before moving to Tomahawk, WI, then to Edgar, WI, and finally back to Franksville.
Agnes was united in marriage to Glenn Meissner in 1948. Together they owned and operated Meissners’ Fruit & Vegetable Market for over thirty years.
Agnes treasured her family and enjoyed cooking fabulous meals for all. She loved gardening, auctions, bird-watching, working, and the farms, fields, and animals of Wisconsin.
As a life-long Christian, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine, and previously Redeemer Lutheran in Tomahawk.
Surviving are her daughters: Julie (Tom) Porter, Nancy (Bruce) Hackel, and Peggy (Dr. Steve) Nichols; grandchildren: Tim (Jennifer) Porter, Katie (Taye) Shuayb, Sarah Porter, Alexandrea and Gus Hackel, Ryan (Michelle) Nichols, Tom (Jacqui) Nichols, and Madeline Nichols; great-grandchildren: Jimmy, Phoebe, and Brooke Porter; Eli, Silas, Elowyn, Sullivan, and Millie Nichols; and sister Ardys Larson. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Glenn, in 2010; her parents; brothers: Charles and Oscar Gutknecht; and sisters: Pearl Kroening, Della Zimmerman, and Alice Jacobson.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, with Pastor David Gehne officiating. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to Racine Lutheran High School, Trinity Lutheran Church (Racine), or Redeemer Lutheran Church (Tomahawk).
Special thanks to Pastor Mark Gass, for guiding Agnes in faith, during her final days, also to the kind and caring staff at Benedictine in Wausau, and to the Lord God for a long life full of blessings.
