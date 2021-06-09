Agnes M. Finfrock (nee: Veselik)

Aug. 18, 1959 – June 2, 2021

WARSAW, KY—Agnes “Aggie” Finfrock (nee: Veselik), age 61, was taken home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Agnes was born in Racine, WI, August 18, 1959, daughter of Don and Rose (nee Chvilicek) Veselik. She graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1977”.

Aggie had an immeasurable impact on everyone she met. She loved her family and friends with all her heart, wanting only the best for everyone. Tending to the many trees, shrubs and flowers on her property and spending time with her grandchildren was a source of peace and joy for Aggie. She was always willing to share her plants and knowledge with all who came to see her Eden. Always thinking of others, she welcomed people in need into her home. Always willing to join in and help out – no, was not in her vocabulary when asked to help.

An 18 year resident of Warsaw, KY Aggie was a community minded citizen. Aggie ran for Mayor of Warsaw in 2010. She was the Chairman of the City’s Code Enforcement Board and was one of the City’s Representatives on Gallatin County Planning and Zoning. Aggie was involved in many school activities supporting her children and grandchildren.