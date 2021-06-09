Agnes M. Finfrock (nee: Veselik)

Aug. 18, 1959 – June 2, 2021
WARSAW, KY—Agnes “Aggie” Finfrock (nee: Veselik), age 61, was taken home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Agnes was born in Racine, WI, August 18, 1959, daughter of Don and Rose (nee Chvilicek) Veselik. She graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1977”.
Aggie had an immeasurable impact on everyone she met. She loved her family and friends with all her heart, wanting only the best for everyone. Tending to the many trees, shrubs and flowers on her property and spending time with her grandchildren was a source of peace and joy for Aggie. She was always willing to share her plants and knowledge with all who came to see her Eden. Always thinking of others, she welcomed people in need into her home. Always willing to join in and help out – no, was not in her vocabulary when asked to help.
An 18 year resident of Warsaw, KY Aggie was a community minded citizen. Aggie ran for Mayor of Warsaw in 2010. She was the Chairman of the City’s Code Enforcement Board and was one of the City’s Representatives on Gallatin County Planning and Zoning. Aggie was involved in many school activities supporting her children and grandchildren.
Aggie is survived by her husband Michael; four children and three step-children: Christopher O’Brien of Milwaukee, WI, Stephanie O’Brien of Warsaw, Michael O’Brien (Heather) of Warsaw, Thomas O’Brien (Kelsey) of Walton, KY, Zachariah Finfrock of Hollywood, CA, Gabriel Finfrock of Sarasota, FL, Faith Finfrock of Milwaukee, WI; her parents Don and Rose Veselik of Racine, WI; four brothers and one sister: Chuck Veselik, Andy Veselik (Karen), Don Veselik (Karen), Jane Steinhoff (Brian) and Ken Veselik (Sue) all of Racine, WI; five grandchildren: Lorelei O’Brien, Katherine O’Brien, Evelyn O’Brien, Lillian O’Brien and River Finfrock; mother-in-law Barbara Finfrock of Warsaw, KY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Aggie was preceded in death by her grandparents; Vincent and Agnes Chvilicek, Charles and Anna Veselik and her nephew; Adam Veselik
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to: