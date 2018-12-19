April 24, 1938—December 16, 2018
MT. PLEASANT – Agnes M. Barr-Hays, 80, passed away at home on Sunday, December 16, 2018.
She was born in Greenburg, PA on April 24, 1938, but was an area resident for much of her life. Agnes retired from Racine Steel Castings in 1994 and was a member of Harbor Rock Tabernacle Church.
Agnes is survived by her husband Raymond Hays; children Mark (Stephanie) Barr, Mike (Georgia) Barr, Monica (Robert) Norman, and Matt (Priscilla) Barr; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is planned to be held in the Harbor Rock Tabernacle Church on Saturday, January 12, 2019. A complete obituary will be published as soon as possible.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
