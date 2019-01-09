Agnes M. Barr Hays (Née: Peters)

April 24,1938—December 16, 2018
Born to Harry A. and Anna Peters on April 24,1938 went home to her Lord, Jesus on December 16, 2018.
Agnes was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and lived there until graduating from Greensburg High in 1957. She married young, right out of high school and had 4 children with Donald Barr. Over the next 17 years she lived in 3 states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and finally settled in Racine Wisconsin in 1966. Aggie divorced from her first husband in 1974.
Aggie was always a hard-working mother and raised four loving children. She worked the assembly line at Rainfair Corp. and in the Core room and Sand Lab at Racine Steel Casting for twenty years. After retirement from Racine Steel Aggie was part owner of The Children’s Cupboard (a retail child’s clothing store). She made many dear friends and had a family that loved her and were of great moral support. During her time at Racine Steel she met the love of her life Ray Hays. Surrounded by friends and family Aggie and Ray were joined in marriage in 1999 and went on for the next 20 years enjoying life to the fullest. They traveled throughout the United States and made many memories and friends. They enjoyed cruising through the glaciered cliffs and mountainous waterfalls of Alaska, enjoyed live theatre in Branson, and golfing on Hilton Head Island. Her spirit will live on in those who survive her. Above all else Aggie was a devoted wife and a loving Mother, and happiest when surrounded by family. Aggie was a founding member of Harbor Rock Tabernacle, she truly loved her church and church family.
She is survived by her husband of twenty years Raymond Hays, Her children: Mark (Stephanie) Barr, Michael (Georgia) Barr, Monica (Robert) Norman, Matthew (Priscilla) Barr. Her Step Children: Kim (Zach) Kostalek, Glen Hays, Tim Hays, Bona (Darrell) Schriener; 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service in Aggie’s honor will be held on Saturday January 12th at Harbor Rock Tabernacle 1015 Four Mile Road in Racine WI. Visitation starts at 10:00 am service at 11:00 and a luncheon to follow the service. In lieu of flowers memorials to Harbor Rock Tabernacle or Hospice Alliance are appreciated.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.