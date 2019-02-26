Try 1 month for 99¢
Agnes H. Borchert

GREEN BAY (FORMERLY OF RACINE)—Agnes H. Borchert, 86, passed away at the Age Well for Life Enrichment Center, in Green Bay, on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 28th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Leland L. Longrie officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Aurora At Home-Hospice, 931 Discovery Rd. Green Bay, WI 54311.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

