Agnes C. LaBrasca (Bergemann)

Aug. 27, 1931—Dec. 24, 2022

RACINE—Agnes C. LaBrasca, age 91, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Harbour Village, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, August 27, 1931, the youngest of 13 children of the late Frank and Bernadine (Nee: Gement) Bergemann. She attended St. Catherine’s High School and met many life-long friends and her future husband there. She attended UW Milwaukee (formerly Wisconsin Teacher’s College) and taught elementary school in San Diego, CA for a time after she graduated.

On April 16, 1955, Agnes was united in marriage to Peter LaBrasca who preceded her in death August 23, 2013. They raised their 4 children in Cudahy and Racine, WI and met many good friends along the way. Agnes taught for several years at St. Lucy School in Racine. She was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and embroidery. Her passions included reading, flower gardening, and crossword puzzles. Above all, it was time spent with her family and friends that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children, James LaBrasca, Jeni (Joseph) Carey, Christian LaBrasca; son-in-law, Joseph Pieroni; two grandchildren, Sara (Collin) Smith, Meg (Christian) Puckhaber, two great-grandchildren, Lexi and Raegan Puckhaber; sister-in-law, Jeanne Bergemann, brother and sister-in-law John and Ellen LaBrasca, and other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Ceci Pieroni and twelve older siblings.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Agnes’s life will be held Friday, January 6, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev William Dietzler officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested by the family.

