March 24, 1928—July 11, 2023

Agnes Boldt passed away at her daughter and son-in-law’s house in the Village of Raymond, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 95 on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Agnes was born on March 24, 1928 to John and Alice (nee Babe) Mutchie. She met the love of her life Edward Boldt and they were married August 30, 1947. Together they had eight children. Together they ran a dairy farm with mom also working a couple of jobs at Rain Fair and a clerk for Libericks store in Raymond. They were married for 53 years until Ed’s passing. When mom was able, she enjoyed going to the casino, and playing cards with the card clubs. She loved doing word search games, watching Jeopardy, Wheel of fortune, The Price is Right, and Let’s Make a Deal.

Mom has four remaining children, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Surviving are her children: Linda (Jim) Kujac, Robert Boldt, Gary (Donna) Boldt, and Randy Boldt; sister, Evie Klaczyski from New York, and a very, very, special friend and sister-in-law, Sue Mutchie, and former daughter-in-law, Sheryl Michel. Agnes is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sister, her husband, Edward Boldt, both her daughter (Diane) and son-in-law (Bill Savage), both her son Edward Jr. and daughter-in-law Debra Boldt, son, Dennis Boldt, daughter-in-law, Sharen Boldt and son, Brian Boldt. Also, granddaughter, Tammy Savage, great-granddaughter, Londyn House and grandson-in-law, Terry Harris.

Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES 9200 S. 27TH ST. OAK CREEK on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023 from 4pm-7pm and again on Monday from 10am until the time of service at 11am. If so desired memorials to St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Franklin, or to the charity of your choice is appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

9200 South 27th St., Oak Creek

(414)761-2750