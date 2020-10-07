 Skip to main content
Ageda S Malonado
Ageda S Malonado

6/8/1975—10/4/2020

RACINE—Age 45. Peacefully passed away on October 4, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7th from 6 PM—8 PM. in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Funeral will be held at 12 Noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street.

Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

