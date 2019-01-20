Adrienne Jean Gullberg
November 5, 1927 - December 31, 2018
Adrienne (“A”) Jean Gullberg (nee Anderson) was born on November 5, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Russell M. Anderson and Georgia E. (nee Rich) Anderson, both of Chicago.
She passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on December 31, 2018 at Azura Care in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Beloved wife of 65 years to Robert C. Gullberg, DDS (married in September, 1949), loving mother to Jim (Nancy) Gullberg, Linda (Cliff, Vincent) Peterson-Barrett, Bob (Janet) Gullberg, and Laurie (Mark) Stecher. Loving grandmother to Sarah (Bobby), Brett, Krista (Jimmy), Elsa (Joe), Anders, Hannah, Amanda (Alex), Josh (Jill), Katie (Tom), Cody, Johnny, Jimmy, Tommy, Lauryn, Sam (Taylor), Ben, and Bethanie, and to great-grandchildren Avery, Tanner, Emerson, Tyson, Brady, Graham, Briggs, Otto, Lucy, Peter and Hayla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (February, 2015), her parents, Russell and Georgia, and is survived by her sister, Caryl (Donn) Anderson, who resides in Littleton, Colorado.
Adrienne attended Roosevelt High School in Chicago, and later graduated from Northwestern University in 1949 with degrees in English and Philosophy. She was in Alpha Chi Omega sorority and an alternate Rose Bowl queen. She was an avid sports fan and with her husband Bob had season's tickets to NU football games for well over 30 years. Adrienne was passionate about her faith, family and friends and gave generously of her time and talents to all three. She loved lake living and spent 25 years living in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and then 10 years on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes. She was a faithful and active member of Northwest Covenant Church and later Libertyville Covenant Church for over 50 years and served as Volunteer Coordinator/Core Leader for Community Bible Study for over 20 years.
Donations can be made her name to the Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S Canal St, Chicago, IL 60607.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.