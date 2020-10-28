Adolph Michael Wojcik

Adolph was born in Racine to the late Andrew and Mary Wojcik on July 1, 1927. Adolph enlisted in the United States Navy and served in World War II from 1945 to 1948. He met the love of his life, Delores, and they united in marriage in April of 1964. Adolph was a faithful member at St. Rose and St. Richards Church. Both him and Delores were cat lovers. Adolph was a very generous person. He was a caregiver for his mother, mother-in-law, and his wife and he donated to many charities. He coached softball for all his children and was a winning coach at John’s Taylor Ave. Bar and Club 93. Adolph was a loving grandfather and great grandfather. He had a wicked sense of humor that will be missed by all.