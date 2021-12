Adolfo S. Maldonado, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Harbor Haven Health & Rehabilitation. Mass of Christian Burial for Adolfo will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.