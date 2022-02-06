Adeline Viola Vasy

Aug. 1, 1925—Feb. 1, 2022

RACINE, WI—Adeline Viola (Berg) Vasy, entered her eternal home on February 1, 2022. We can only imagine the celebration that transpired as she arrived and was greeted by the many family members and other loved ones that finished the race before her.

Adeline was known as a Christian and was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, Tante, Auntie Lion, friend, and caregiver. She was born on August 1, 1925, on the family farm in Marquette County. Her parents, August and Mary Berg were German immigrants and welcomed Adeline as the youngest of 13 children. Her first and only education was in a one-room schoolhouse which she attended until graduating in 8th grade. Her desire was to attend high school and then to continue on to become a nurse, but her father forbid a further education.

We loved to hear stories of her life on the farm from horse-drawn sleigh rides, candles on the Christmas tree, enjoying lard sandwiches for her school lunch, and only parents being allowed to speak at the dinner table. Her confirmation lessons were completely in German. In her teens, she moved to Racine to be near her sister, Dorothy. One of her first jobs was a factory worker with the Wisconsin Screw Company in the 1940s.

One afternoon, Adeline met Julius with his cute nephew, Richard, at the Dairy Queen. Romance bloomed and they were married on June 29, 1946, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. This began a loving marriage that continued for 47 years. During their early years, Adeline and Julius resided in an upper flat above her in-laws, John and Julia Vasy, where she learned to make delicious Hungarian dishes. In 1951, they moved to their new home on Maryland Avenue in Lake Park where they lived together for more than 40 years. In this loving home, they raised their two daughters, Gloria and Judy.

Adeline was a pioneer in her time. Besides being an excellent homemaker, she also worked outside the home after her daughters were in elementary school; that was quite unusual in the 1950s. Some of the jobs included working at the school cafeteria at Hansche School and working in the cafeteria at the J.I. Case plant near her home. However, her longest employment was as a cashier at the Sentry Food stores in Racine. She loved her interactions with customers and co-workers, and some became her friends and travel companions.

Adeline was a talented cook, baker, seamstress, crafter, and keeper of a clean and organized home. Friends and family were always welcome in her home especially on Christmas Eve. She absolutely loved to fish and enjoyed music and dancing. Addie was the vivacious life of the party. Traveling was a way of life with fun family vacations to visit friends in Pittsburgh, Florida, northern Wisconsin, and California. Weekends were often spent at Hickory Lodge in Green Lake County on the Jahnke farm. After retirement, Adeline and Julius loved escaping WI winters at New Smyrna Beach at the Ponce de Leon Towers.

In 1993, Adeline became a widow when her beloved Julius passed away. Her motto was whenever someone asked her to do something she always said “YES!” and thus she led an active life traveling extensively and always ready for the next adventure. During family reunions, she enjoyed returning to that one room schoolhouse that she attended so many years ago that is currently owned by the Leudke family. She always yearned to return to Wautoma. Even though she struggled with dementia for many years, she continued her positive attitude and was always joking or singing with medical staff as they provided her with excellent care. The grandchildren have many cherished memories of times spent with their grandma. We were all blessed to have had you in our lives!

Surviving are two daughters and son-in-laws: Gloria (Greg) Weyenberg, Judith (Gary) Ertel; three grandchildren: Patrick (Desarae) Weyenberg , James (Lauren) Ertel, and Emily Ertel and one great-grandchild, Maxwell Weyenberg, many loving relatives and friends. Adeline was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julius, parents, in-laws, siblings, other relatives, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Allay Cares, Inc. 325 N. Corporate Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045, which provided excellent hospice care during Adeline’s final days.

