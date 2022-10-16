Feb. 8, 1925—Oct. 12, 2022

Adeline Bencriscutto (nee: Catapano), age 97, passed away on October 12, 2022 at the Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine on February 8, 1925 to Michael and Carmela (nee: Sanino) Catapano. She graduated from Horlick High School in 1943 and notably was elected by popular vote to all four class offices in her senior year. On August 17, 1946 she married Louis Bencriscutto.

Along with raising a family, she never had an idle moment. With her can-do personality, she took on a remarkable array of projects over the years. She could easily be found doing anything from reupholstering her dining room chairs to covering her shoes with fabric to match a dress. A childhood toy stove led to a lifetime love for cooking but her talents weren’t realized until she began working at The Spinning Wheel Supper Club. With just a housewife’s background, she created a popular lunch buffet and took on banquets and special parties to great success, eventually managing the whole kitchen.

In later years while spending winters in Florida, she pursued many interests from line dancing to bridge in between reading every book she could get her hands on. She continued her cooking, though, and became well known for her dinner parties.

Adeline is survived by her children: Richard, Denise, and Ralph (Rhoda); grandchildren: Emily, Louis (Amy Urban), Sydney (Taylor), Raphael, Dalton (Jennifer) Martin, Lauren (Alex) Bissegger; greatgrandchildren: Sophie, Amelia, James, and Isla Bencriscutto, Sebastian Martin, and Benjamin and Henry Bissegger; brother, Michael Catapano (Louise Urdialis); sister-in-law, Antoinette Nilo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers: Joe, Ralph, and Maurice; and sister, Lucy Rudelich, Mike and Martha Bencriscutto, Fred and Irene Bencriscutto, Santo and Mary Bencriscutto, Frank and Jean Bencriscutto, Vincent and Jane Bencriscutto, Irene and Herman Porcaro, Esther and Dante Renzoni, Rosalie and Ray Pulda, and Ernest Nilo.

In her memory, we hope you will hold your glass in toast to her while enjoying your next great meal.

Services will be private.