Adelia (Dell) L. Muratore
Oct. 22, 1932 - Feb. 5, 2023
Adelia (Dell) L. Muratore, 90, formerly of Union Grove, WI, passed away February 5, 2023 in Union, Missouri. She was born October 22, 1932 on a farm in Thorp, Wisconsin, one of 10 brothers and sisters to John and Rose (Bay) Klimeck and raised by her stepmother, Ethel (Hakes) Klimeck. Adelia moved to Union Grove, WI in the fifties to work at Southern Wisconsin Center as a Resident Care Technician for 25 years.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 4 pm – 7 pm and again Saturday, February 18 from 10 am – 11 am. Memorial service will begin at 11 am with burial to follow at 12 noon at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.
