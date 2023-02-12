Adelia (Dell) L. Muratore, 90, formerly of Union Grove, WI, passed away February 5, 2023 in Union, Missouri. She was born October 22, 1932 on a farm in Thorp, Wisconsin, one of 10 brothers and sisters to John and Rose (Bay) Klimeck and raised by her stepmother, Ethel (Hakes) Klimeck. Adelia moved to Union Grove, WI in the fifties to work at Southern Wisconsin Center as a Resident Care Technician for 25 years.