Adelia (Del) L. Roberts

July 18, 1926 – Oct. 23, 2022
Services for Adelia will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, Racine. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at 10:00 a.m. to the start of the service. Private interment will be at Saint Stephens Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit funeral home website for complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000