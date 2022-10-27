 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adelia (Del) L. Roberts

July 18, 1926 – Oct. 23, 2022

Services for Adelia will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, Racine. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at 10:00 a.m. to the start of the service. Private interment will be at Saint Stephens Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin at a later date. Please visit funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

