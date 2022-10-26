July 18, 1926 – Oct. 23, 2022

RACINE—Adelia (Del) L. Fritz, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 18, 1926 to the late Arthur and Ida (nee: Suesssmith) Fritz, in Racine, Wisconsin.

Del was a lifelong resident of Racine, graduating from Horlick High School, working as a keypunch operator for Gordon Machine, Walker Manufacturing and InSinkErator where she finally retired at the age of 85.

Del was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, member of the Merry Mission Circle and the Ladies Aid. When she wasn’t active at church or work, she loved to travel, and was able to travel to Israel and Egypt floating in the Dead Sea at the age of 86.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Joanne and Mark Leskowicz (Racine); two granddaughters: Emily (Jeff) Spangenberg (Milwaukee), Katherine Leskowicz (Milwaukee); and great-granddaughter, Madison Spangenberg; sisters-in-law: Marlyn Smith and Bethel Roberts; many nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends.

Del was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Bonow and brother-in-law, Gus Bonow; brothers-in-law: Lloyd Roberts, Gordon Roberts, Leon Smith, James Butke, William Bruss; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Butke and Marie Bruss.

The family would like to thank everyone at Elizabeth Residence for enriching her life over the past few years and all the care and compassion they, along with Badger Hospice gave her over the past few weeks. All of you were truly a blessing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Services for Adelia will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, Racine. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at 10:00AM to the start of the service. Private interment will be at Saint Stephens Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin at a later date.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000