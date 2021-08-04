RACINE—One of a kind! Adele Pavis passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2021. She was born in Baltimore MD on January 1, 1939 to Sidney and Sylvia (Kuryk/Cohen). She is survived by her sister Rhona Pavis, her niece Cori Toler, and Cori’s children: Jay, Sarah, Sima, and Kyle. Adele has a large extended family, including her beloved cousin Howard Leibowitz.

Adele led a meaningful and interesting life. In her youth, she had fond memories of being a counselor at Camp Louise in My Airy, MD. She considered the Engel family from Baltimore, MD to be a second family in her childhood, and they shared an unbreakable bond throughout the years. Entering adulthood, Adele earned a BS from George Washington University in Physical Education, and subsequently a Master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She became a teacher at Brown Deer High School, where she coached winning women’s volleyball and basketball teams. She later taught at Catonsville High in MD. After a few years of teaching, her love of adventure led her to pursue full-time poetry writing while helping her friends Dot and Bill Drascic run their farm in Union Grove, WI. Her poetry continues to be enjoyed throughout the area. Adele also worked at the Auctioneer’s Inn, and her zest for life during this time attracted many dear friends, including Arlene Coffey.