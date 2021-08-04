January 1, 1939—August 1, 2021
RACINE—One of a kind! Adele Pavis passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2021. She was born in Baltimore MD on January 1, 1939 to Sidney and Sylvia (Kuryk/Cohen). She is survived by her sister Rhona Pavis, her niece Cori Toler, and Cori’s children: Jay, Sarah, Sima, and Kyle. Adele has a large extended family, including her beloved cousin Howard Leibowitz.
Adele led a meaningful and interesting life. In her youth, she had fond memories of being a counselor at Camp Louise in My Airy, MD. She considered the Engel family from Baltimore, MD to be a second family in her childhood, and they shared an unbreakable bond throughout the years. Entering adulthood, Adele earned a BS from George Washington University in Physical Education, and subsequently a Master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She became a teacher at Brown Deer High School, where she coached winning women’s volleyball and basketball teams. She later taught at Catonsville High in MD. After a few years of teaching, her love of adventure led her to pursue full-time poetry writing while helping her friends Dot and Bill Drascic run their farm in Union Grove, WI. Her poetry continues to be enjoyed throughout the area. Adele also worked at the Auctioneer’s Inn, and her zest for life during this time attracted many dear friends, including Arlene Coffey.
Throughout her life, Adele loved Broadway and shared this love with many friends along the way in trips to NYC.
In 1985, Adele met Shirley Korth (d.2015), thus beginning an enduring friendship of 30 years. Together Adele and Shirley ran the Union Grove H&R Block tax office and another two offices over the years. Additionally, they built a thriving investment counseling business until their retirement in 2006. Their families intertwined and Adele will be deeply missed by Shirley’s children: Jeff Korth, Eve (Carl) Degen, Mike (Kim) Korth, Kurt (Kendra) Korth, and Amy Juric, and Shirley’s many grandchildren. Adele had a special closeness with Catherine Degen.
No one ever had a one-dimensional relationship with Adele, and there have been many wonderful caregivers in Adele’s life over the past few years. The family extends a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice. During this time, Adele met Karen Crone and her entire family, who became another family to Adele. Adele’s family wishes to thank Karen for her wonderful care and friendship to Adele and all of us.
In lieu of flowers, Adele requests that you consider donating to Feeding the Children, Best Friend Animal Sanctuary in Moab Utah, and Actor’s Equity of NY.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday August 7, 2021 at a friend’s home. Contact Karen or Arlene for details.
