Adele J. (Nee: Janiak) Spieker

1932—2020

RACINE- Adele Joan Spieker, 88, passed away at Froedtert Hospital South in Kenosha from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

She was born in Racine on October 25, 1932 to Joseph and Constance (nee: Kawa) Janiak and was a lifelong resident of Racine.

Adele was united in marriage to Eugene L. Spieker on June 15, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Together they raised their family of five children. Her legacy will always be her great love for her family.

Adele is survived by her children, Jodi (Amedee) Sanchez of Orting, WA, Kevin (Sue) Spieker of Burlington, WI, Anne Spieker of Manitowac, WI, Maria (Steve) Duea of West Linn, OR, and Cindy (Todd) Naeve of Racine.

Adele was blessed with and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; Kaitlin Clancy, Megan Goldenshteyn, Allison Goar, Ericka Temple, Melanie Jacobs, Dexter and Quinn Spieker, Mitchell and Aidan Duea, and Connor and Isabelle Naeve. She was equally blessed to have six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved her.