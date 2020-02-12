Adel M. Gunderson

Adel was born September 28, 1938 to Harvey and Margaret (nee Schneider) West in Oregon, WI. Her early life was spent in Oregon. She graduated from Rochester Ag School. On January 3, 1959 she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Gunderson. Following their marriage, they resided in Raymond where together they raised their family. Adel enjoyed being a homemaker and for many years babysat for various friends and family. Adel had many wonderful friends and was known for what a “great cook” she was. But more than anything, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them.