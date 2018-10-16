Born — August 4, 1981
Passed into God’s Hands — October 12, 2018
Adam was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Stephen Klinkhammer and Rita Klinkhammer (Née: Bencriscutto). He attended Red Apple for grade school and Walden III for middle and high school, eventually receiving his HSED from Gateway Technical College in 1999.
Adam went on to attend Universal Technical Institute in Chicago, Illinois, graduating with certificates in auto, diesel and gas engine maintenance and repair in 2003. He immediately went to work for Mack Truck in Milwaukee, then relocating to the newly constructed Mack/Volvo Center in Franksville where he was the lead mechanic for the past 13 years. Adam studied hard and accomplished almost every ASE certification possible over the years and traveled the country for courses required to stay current and on top of his game. Every colleague utilized Adam’s knowledge and he was always willing to take the time to teach and mentor.
Adam’s dream from early on was to become a Navy SEAL. His intense imagination and work ethic would have made this dream come true if it had not been for his jumping out of a tree and fracturing his ankle in 3 places, thus disqualifying him from military service. His intelligence and drive led him down other paths including music, drawing and community service. Adam was an electric bass player extraordinaire and could have easily sat in with any band from Wisconsin to New York City. He shared his talents with the band Mesnard Location and was a driving musical force along with his older brother, Justin, on drums, his dad on keys, Jeff Benner on lead guitar and Connie Kirchner on lead vocals. He played for over 20 iterations of Thoughts for Food and numerous other events benefitting the local community. He never said no and never complained. Over the last several years, his health issues took a tremendous toll on his body, but he still worked 6 days per week. What made this possible was the fact that he was driven by his great love for his family and the will to help provide for them. Adam was an amazing family man. He was a loving and caring life partner and father. Adam knew he was blessed with a very strong, supportive woman in Chris. He watched his daughter, Destiny, develop into an outstanding, respectful, intelligent, and athletic young lady. He attended her school and sporting events when he was able. She was his pride and joy!
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and life partner of 22 years, Chris Fabio, daughter, Destiny Klinkhammer, parents, brothers, Justin, Jordan and Zachary Klinkhammer, niece, Faith Klinkahmmer and nephew, Deacon Klinkhammer, the Fabio family, very good friend Nancy Preuss, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, bandmates, colleagues and friends. Adam was preceded in death by his daughter, Harmony Klinkhammer and his grandparents.
His talents, good nature and willingness to lend a hand will be greatly missed.
Services for Adam will be private.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.