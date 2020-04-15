Adam R. Biddle

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine…once it is safe for our family & friends to gather to celebrate Adam’s life. Please continue to look in future editions of the newspaper and /or visit the funeral home website for a confirmed memorial service date and time. In memory of Adam, consider a blood donation or offer a kind deed to someone in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Wisconsin Humane Society or a COVID-19 Relief Fund.