RACINE – Adam L. Cecchini, 79, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Adam was born in Kenosha on July 15, 1942, to the late Adamo L. and Nancy Cecchini (nee: Copen). He married the former Sandra McCluskey. Adam was a talented carpenter working with his brothers for United Construction Company.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandra Cecchini; loving father of Ron (Cori) Cecchini, Rich (Cathy) Cecchini, Phil (Michelle) Cecchini, Dennis (Kathy) Cecchini and Doug (Sarah) Cecchini. Adam was a fond grandfather and great grandfather. He was also survived by his sister, Val (John) Wilda, brother, Dennis (Celeste) Cecchini, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Adam will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the 3rd Floor nurses at Ascension All Saints for all their compassionate care.

