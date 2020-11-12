Adam Christopher Wilson, born November 6, 1986, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and is forever free from his earthly struggle. Surviving him are his wife, Tara; daughters, Hailee, Adrianna, and Adalynn. He is further survived by his mother, Susan (nee Scheck) Goldsworthy, father, Christopher Wilson; brother, Alexander and sisters, Nicole and Carly. Adam is further survived by a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service for Adam will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with a visitation from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony close to his beloved grandfather.

The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000