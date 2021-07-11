 Skip to main content
Abraham Oglanian
Abraham Oglanian

Abraham Oglanian

Oct. 10, 1932 - July, 6, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Abraham Oglanian of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021, at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Ribble) Oglanian; his children: Lynn Goeke (James) of Salem, OR, Ann Oglanian of Sonoma County, CA, and James Oglanian of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren: David, and Daniel Goeke; and his brother, Harry Oglanian. He is predeceased by his parents, Vahan and Altoon (nee Hajinian) Oglanian; and sister, Eve Krewal. Additional information is available at iowacreamation.com.

