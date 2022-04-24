April 12, 1951—April 20, 2022

RACINE – Abraham “Abe” Hairapetian, 71, passed away at Gardens of Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Abe was born in Racine on April 12, 1951, to the late Schahnaser and Maria (nee, Woehl) Hairapetian. He graduated from Horlick High School. Abe worked for the Camelot Restaurant, drove for Milwaukee Metro Auto Auction and was a Security Guard for Quality Services for many years. Abe was very proud of his 1991 White Caprice.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters: Ludwig (Jackie) Hairapetian, Liz (Ron) Painter, John (Penny) Hairapetian and Ann (Howie) Gill; nieces and nephews: Mark (Ashley) Morgan, Jake (Ann) Hairapetian, Elizabeth (Dan) Kennow, Candie Morgan, Katie Morgan, Mollie (Rick) Imhoff, Melissa Lear, Lori (David Middleton) Sorenson and Sammy (April) Sorenson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Sieglinde “Linda” Miller.

A visitation for Abe will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Gardens of Mount Pleasant and Aurora Hospice Care.

