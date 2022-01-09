April 23, 1966 – Jan. 3, 2022

RACINE – Abimael Zavala, affectionately known to many as Abi, Ismo and Ismael, age 55, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Monday evening, January 3, 2022.

Proud of his Puerto Rican heritage, Abimael was born in Kenosha on April 23, 1966, to Manuel and Lydia (nee: Coll) Zavala Velez. He was a 1984 graduate of William Horlick High School. On July 13, 1996, in True Life Church, Abimael was united in marriage with the love of his life, Ana Maria (nee: Vargas). He was a 23-year employee of Great Northern Corp., retiring in 2019 due to his declining health. Abi also worked part-time for many years as a master pizza maker at Infusino's Restaurant on Rapids Drive.

Abimael was a longtime faithful member of True Life Ministries, now known as Hope City Church, where he was proudly involved on the worship team as the church drummer. Abi was a musical enthusiast and quite the talented percussionist; extreme Harley-Davidson rider; always looked forward to family vacations in Wisconsin Dells and Puerto Rico; was an accomplished cook – grilling steaks and prime rib and making homemade pizzas were among his specialties; favorite bands were Dream Theater and Rush and, above all, loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Ana Zavala; their children: Alex Zavala, Cassandra Vargas, Christian Zavala and Angelo Zavala; grandchildren: Santana and Jasmine Garcia; mom, Lydia Zavala; brothers and sisters: David (Diane) Zavala, Moises (Celerina) Zavala, Abigail (Luis) Pérez, Ruth (Gabriel) Salinas, Daniel (Bridgette) Zavala and Noemi (Reginald Hayes) Zavala; Ana's parents, Edwardo and Edna Vargas; nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends. Abimael was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Zavala Velez; nephew, Jordan Vargas; and uncles: Luis "Uncle Cholo" Manuel Garcia and Isaias Vargas.

Celebration of Abimael's Life will be held at Hope City Church (944 Main Street) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Tylre Butler officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. To keep all of our loved ones safe, masks will be required if at all possible. In memory of Abimael, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

