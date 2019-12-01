December 9, 1951 – November 24, 2019

RACINE – Abelardo Luis Sr., age 67, was called home by the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019 while surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on December 9, 1951 in Tlacolula, Oaxaca, Mexico.

The most important thing to Abelardo was family and he’d spend as much time with them as possible. Abelardo will be remembered for always having a warm smile, singing and dancing at family gatherings, his unwavering faith and always lending a helping hand.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Abelardo Jr., Hilda (Alfredo) Sandoval and Josue Luis; grandchildren: Alfredo, Isela and Antonio Sandoval-Luis, and Anahi and Aidee Luis. He is further survived by siblings: Adelina (Guillermo) Ruiz, Efren Luis, Gerardo (Martha) Luis, Luz Maria (Victorino) Luis, Noemi (Abel) Lopez, and will be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, and many dear friends.

Abelardo was preceded in death by his wife, Asuncion, parents Mario and Leandra, in-laws Esteban and Petra, first born daughter Rosa Isela, and brother Israel Luis.

