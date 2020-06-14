August 10, 1933 – June 9, 2020
Abel R Carreno died in Walla Walla, Washington on June 9, 2020. His wife, Isabel, was at his side.
Born in Chicago to Angelina and Jesus Carreno on August 10, 1933, Abel spent most of his childhood with his four siblings in the Racine-Kenosha area. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1951, going on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he graduated in 1956.
He started his career and family in the Racine area with his wife Kathleen (nee: Gavahan). Together they raised seven children. When his career with Snap-on Tools required the family to relocate overseas, they set out on that adventure, living for several years in Curaçao and Mexico City.
The family relocated to Miami in the seventies. After the children left home, Kathleen and Abel took separate paths, leading to an eventual divorce.
After retirement, Abel settled in Walla Walla, Washington with his wife, Isabel. He took a consuming interest in his family’s history, spending many hours poring over old books and documents and eventually writing a multi-generational history of his family.
Abel maintained his close ties to Racine throughout his life, visiting his extended family and lifelong friends. When travel became too difficult, he stayed in touch with frequent phone calls.
He is survived by his loving wife, Isabel, his son, Ricardo, his daughters, Theresa, Angela, Madalyn, Roberta, and Carmen, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Kathleen, son, Kevin, his parents, and his siblings, Reynalda Mondragon, Rachel Garcia, Reuben Carreno and Jesse Carreno.
He will be interred at Westlawn near his family at a future date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.