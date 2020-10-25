 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron J. Taylor
0 comments

Aaron J. Taylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron J. Taylor

Aaron J. Taylor

1/31/1996 – 10/17/2020

STURTEVANT – Aaron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 24. Loving son of Dennis and Julie (nee: Christiansen) Taylor. Beloved brother of Tracy Pressley and Teresa (Edward) Blake. Cherished grandson of Robert (Charlene) Christiansen and the late Mildred Taylor. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on SUNDAY, October 25, 2020 from 12:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M. Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M.

Aaron was a graduate of Parkside University, in which he was studying to become a trauma surgeon and was getting ready to start his rotations with the American University of the Caribbean. He also was a World Class roller skater. He loved to scuba dive and make art metal crafts. Aaron loved to help anyone in need, he will be deeply missed.

Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes

Bay View Chapel

3275 South Howell Avenue

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

414-483-2322

www.pkfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News