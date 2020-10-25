Aaron J. Taylor
1/31/1996 – 10/17/2020
STURTEVANT – Aaron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 24. Loving son of Dennis and Julie (nee: Christiansen) Taylor. Beloved brother of Tracy Pressley and Teresa (Edward) Blake. Cherished grandson of Robert (Charlene) Christiansen and the late Mildred Taylor. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on SUNDAY, October 25, 2020 from 12:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M. Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M.
Aaron was a graduate of Parkside University, in which he was studying to become a trauma surgeon and was getting ready to start his rotations with the American University of the Caribbean. He also was a World Class roller skater. He loved to scuba dive and make art metal crafts. Aaron loved to help anyone in need, he will be deeply missed.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Bay View Chapel
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
414-483-2322
