Aaron F. Schulz

April 14, 1952 - Feb. 22, 2022

RACINE — Aaron F. Schulz, age 69, passed away February 22, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Aaron was born in Racine on April 14, 1952, son of the late Russell and Mary (nee: Hazen) Schulz. Aaron graduated from Horlick High School "Class of 1970". He retired from CNH in 2016, and in his younger years, Aaron and his brother co-owned Schulz Brothers Bait & Tackle. Aaron enjoyed playing guitar, painting, cooking, and fishing. Aaron will be missed by his nieces: Malina (Paul) Klug and Alivia Schulz; longtime friends: Russ (Gay) Morgan and Julie Bush; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathleen Frank; and his brother and best friend, Marc. Services will be held at a later date.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

