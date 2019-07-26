May 1, 1927 — July 17, 2019
RACINE — A. Charles Alexander, M.D., age 92, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, with Rev. Father Athanasios C. Pieri officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday, July 26 at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials to Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine have been suggested.
