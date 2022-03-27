 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A. Angelo "Andy" Martino

  • 0
A. Angelo "Andy" Martino

RACINE—A. Angelo “Andy” Martino, age 83, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website or Wednesday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News