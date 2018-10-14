Try 1 month for 99¢
John Cascio and Caitlin Zablotney

Dr. David and Kathleen Zablotney of Franksville announce the engagement of their daughter, Caitlin of Washington, D.C., to John Cascio of Washington, D.C., son of Judge John and Donna Cascio of Somerset, Pa.

An Oct. 19, 2019, wedding is planned.

